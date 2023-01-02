 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Somehow Alive Packers, Zombie Bucs, Won’t-Die Pats, and More Improbable Week 18 Playoff Scenarios With Cousin Sal

Plus, Bill and Sal hit on some other non-NFL topics before closing the show with Parent Corner

By Bill Simmons
Carolina Panthers v Tampa Bay Buccaneers Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images


The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Cousin Sal to discuss the Steelers’ comeback win over the Ravens, Dolphins-Patriots, the Packers earning some respect by beating the Vikings by 24 points, Eagles-Saints, the Buccaneers pulling off another come-from-behind win to save their season, Raiders-49ers, and more (1:53). Then they guess the lines for NFL Week 18 and run through all the wacky scenarios that could occur after the season finale (44:18). Finally, they hit on some other non-NFL topics before closing the show with Parent Corner (1:12:49).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guest: Cousin Sal
Producer: Kyle Crichton

