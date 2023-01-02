The Somehow Alive Packers, Zombie Bucs, Won’t-Die Pats, and More Improbable Week 18 Playoff Scenarios With Cousin Sal

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Cousin Sal to discuss the Steelers’ comeback win over the Ravens, Dolphins-Patriots, the Packers earning some respect by beating the Vikings by 24 points, Eagles-Saints, the Buccaneers pulling off another come-from-behind win to save their season, Raiders-49ers, and more (1:53). Then they guess the lines for NFL Week 18 and run through all the wacky scenarios that could occur after the season finale (44:18). Finally, they hit on some other non-NFL topics before closing the show with Parent Corner (1:12:49).
Host: Bill Simmons
Guest: Cousin Sal
Producer: Kyle Crichton
