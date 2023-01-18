NBA No-Man’s-Land, Brady’s Bleak Future, and a Sit-Down With WWE CEO Nick Khan | With Justin Termine, Nora Princiotti, and Steven Ruiz



The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Justin Termine of SiriusXM to discuss the Clippers roster not meshing, the Suns in no-man’s-land, the Trail Blazers possibly being better off trading Damian Lillard, a bright future for the Thunder, and more (1:40). Then, Bill talks with Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz about Tom Brady’s playoff exit, potential landing spots for Brady next season, Super Bowl picks, and more (46:52). Finally, Bill is joined by the CEO of WWE, Nick Khan, to discuss Vince McMahon’s return, Nick’s role in the company, what the sale of WWE would look like, WWE’s trajectory, and more (1:16:55).

Host: Bill Simmons

Guests: Justin Termine, Nora Princiotti, Steven Ruiz, and Nick Khan

Producer: Kyle Crichton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS