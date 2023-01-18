 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NBA No-Man’s-Land, Brady’s Bleak Future, and a Sit-Down With WWE CEO Nick Khan | With Justin Termine, Nora Princiotti, and Steven Ruiz

Bill and Justin also talk about the Clippers roster not meshing, the Trail Blazers possibly being better off trading Damian Lillard, and a bright future for the Thunder

By Bill Simmons, Nora Princiotti, and Steven Ruiz
AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Dallas Cowboys v Tampa Bay Buccaneers Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images


The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Justin Termine of SiriusXM to discuss the Clippers roster not meshing, the Suns in no-man’s-land, the Trail Blazers possibly being better off trading Damian Lillard, a bright future for the Thunder, and more (1:40). Then, Bill talks with Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz about Tom Brady’s playoff exit, potential landing spots for Brady next season, Super Bowl picks, and more (46:52). Finally, Bill is joined by the CEO of WWE, Nick Khan, to discuss Vince McMahon’s return, Nick’s role in the company, what the sale of WWE would look like, WWE’s trajectory, and more (1:16:55).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Justin Termine, Nora Princiotti, Steven Ruiz, and Nick Khan
Producer: Kyle Crichton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Bill Simmons Podcast

The Latest

‘The Circle’ Season 5 Finale, Plus an Interview With the Winner!

Jomi and Zack recap the finale and talk to the winner, Sam Carmona

By Jomi Adeniran

Recapping ‘The Last of Us’

Justin and Micah go over the parallels between the new HBO series and the video game it’s based on

By Justin Charity and Micah Peters

No-Conference All-Stars

Justin, Rob, and Wos make their All-Star picks, with a unique twist: They pick the 24 most deserving players regardless of conferences

By Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and 1 more

Greatest Season of My Bears Lifetime

Jason also discusses the Bulls finding ways to make him upset

By Jason Goff

Si Woo Kim Wins the Sony Open and Discussing the ‘Full Swing’ Trailer

Plus, previewing the American Express tournament

By Joe House and Nathan Hubbard

Daniel Jones Has Played Like a Top 10 QB

Nora and JJ debate whether Jones’s breakout 2022 campaign has vaulted him into the "elite quarterback" conversation

By Nora Princiotti and John Jastremski