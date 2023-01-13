 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Round 1 Mega-Playoff Preview (and UFC/WWE talk) With Ariel Helwani, Ben Solak, Raheem Palmer, and Danny Heifetz

Bill makes predictions for this weekend’s wild-card round games

By Bill Simmons, Ben Solak, Ariel Helwani, Raheem Palmer, and Danny Heifetz
The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Ariel Helwani to discuss another hopeful Buffalo Bills team in January, UFC president Dana White’s press conference following his domestic violence incident, and Vince McMahon’s chaotic return to WWE (1:58). Then, Bill talks with Benjamin Solak about some NFL wild-card games, including Bills-Dolphins, 49ers-Seahawks, Chargers-Jaguars, and Ravens-Bengals (51:52). Then, Bill is joined by Danny Heifetz and Raheem Palmer to discuss the other two playoff games: Giants-Vikings and Cowboys-Buccaneers (1:31:30). Finally, Bill makes his Million-Dollar Picks for the NFL wild-card round (2:01:03).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Ariel Helwani, Benjamin Solak, Raheem Palmer, and Danny Heifetz
Producer: Kyle Crichton

