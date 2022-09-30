NBA Bullsh*t Week, Million-Dollar Picks, and Judd Apatow



The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Joe House to react to a bunch of NBA Media Day quotes (2:14), then Bill talks with The Ringer’s Benjamin Solak about NFL Week 4 matchups, including gambling sway aways, favorite underdogs (28:39), and more, followed by Bill’s Million-Dollar Picks for NFL Week 4 (1:13:31). Finally, Bill talks with Judd Apatow about his daughter’s role in HBO’s Euphoria, the comedy film run of the 2000s, some of their favorite documentaries, Judd’s new film Bros, and more (1:17:38).

Host: Bill Simmons

Guests: Joe House, Benjamin Solak, and Judd Apatow

Producer: Kyle Crichton

