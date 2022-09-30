 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NBA Bullsh*t Week, Million-Dollar Picks, and Judd Apatow

Breaking down NBA Media Day, NFL Week 4, and the new comedy ‘Bros’

By Bill Simmons, Ben Solak, and Joe House
The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Joe House to react to a bunch of NBA Media Day quotes (2:14), then Bill talks with The Ringer’s Benjamin Solak about NFL Week 4 matchups, including gambling sway aways, favorite underdogs (28:39), and more, followed by Bill’s Million-Dollar Picks for NFL Week 4 (1:13:31). Finally, Bill talks with Judd Apatow about his daughter’s role in HBO’s Euphoria, the comedy film run of the 2000s, some of their favorite documentaries, Judd’s new film Bros, and more (1:17:38).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Joe House, Benjamin Solak, and Judd Apatow
Producer: Kyle Crichton

