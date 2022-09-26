Bill’s Birthday Beatdown, Jacksonville’s Rise, Chiefs Concerns, and Week 4 Lines

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Cousin Sal to discuss the Broncos’ lackluster win over the 49ers, the Jaguars’ blowout win over the Chargers, the Bills’ loss to the Dolphins (1:39), Chiefs-Colts, Lions-Vikings, Raiders-Titans, Saints-Panthers, Patriots-Ravens, Buccaneers-Packers, and more (18:09). Then, they guess the lines for Week 4 in the NFL (38:55), followed by Parent Corner (1:09:18).
Host: Bill Simmons
Guest: Cousin Sal
Producer: Kyle Crichton
