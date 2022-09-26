 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bill’s Birthday Beatdown, Jacksonville’s Rise, Chiefs Concerns, and Week 4 Lines

Plus, another edition of Parent Corner

By Bill Simmons and Cousin Sal Iacono
Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images


The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Cousin Sal to discuss the Broncos’ lackluster win over the 49ers, the Jaguars’ blowout win over the Chargers, the Bills’ loss to the Dolphins (1:39), Chiefs-Colts, Lions-Vikings, Raiders-Titans, Saints-Panthers, Patriots-Ravens, Buccaneers-Packers, and more (18:09). Then, they guess the lines for Week 4 in the NFL (38:55), followed by Parent Corner (1:09:18).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guest: Cousin Sal
Producer: Kyle Crichton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

