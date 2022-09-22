 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

A Celtics Scandal, the Suns Sale, the Sleeper Niners, and Week 3 Million-Dollar Picks

Plus, the early-season NFL Panic Meter and what to make of Kyler Murray and the Cardinals

By Bill Simmons and Ben Solak
Photo by Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images


The Ringer’s Bill Simmons shares his thoughts on the developing story on Celtics head coach Ime Udoka, as well as Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver putting the team up for sale (1:40). Then, Bill is joined by NFL Network’s Peter Schrager to discuss the positive feelings surrounding New York football, the 49ers’ future with Jimmy Garoppolo at QB, the wild-card Cardinals, and more (28:00), before discussing where certain NFL teams fall on the Panic Meter for Week 3, including the Broncos, Steelers, Bengals, Titans, Colts, Buccaneers, Vikings, and more (46:32). Next, Bill is joined by The Ringer’s Benjamin Solak to discuss some matchups and kick around some bets for Week 3, including Ravens-Patriots, Bills-Dolphins, Chiefs-Colts, Raiders-Titans, Jaguars-Chargers, and more (1:12:57). Finally, Bill makes the Million-Dollar Picks for Week 3 (1:38:38).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Peter Schrager and Benjamin Solal
Producer: Kyle Crichton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

