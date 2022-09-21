Buffalo Fever, a WWE Revival, Nets Predictions, Plus a Tim Donaghy Debunking With Ariel Helwani, Logan Murdock, and Sean Patrick Griffin



The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Ariel Helwani to discuss the 2-0 Buffalo Bills, whether this team can improve their already loaded roster, the upcoming matchup between the Bills and Dolphins, and more (3:36), before discussing the most exciting UFC fights left in 2022, and WWE’s recently improved product (28:44). Then, Bill talks with The Ringer’s Logan Murdock about the fast-approaching NBA season and their predictions for the Brooklyn Nets, theories on Kevin Durant’s trade request, and more (50:18). Finally, Bill is joined by author and professor of criminology Sean Patrick Griffin to discuss the Netflix documentary, Untold: Operation Flagrant Foul, how the film omits key information from the 2007 NBA betting scandal, and more (1:31:34).

Host: Bill Simmons

Guests: Ariel Helwani, Logan Murdock, and Sean Patrick Griffin

Producer: Kyle Crichton

