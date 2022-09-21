 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Buffalo Fever, a WWE Revival, Nets Predictions, Plus a Tim Donaghy Debunking With Ariel Helwani, Logan Murdock, and Sean Patrick Griffin

Bill discusses the Buffalo Bills’ hot start and their upcoming matchup with the Dolphins

By Bill Simmons, Logan Murdock, and Ariel Helwani
NFL: SEP 08 Bills at Rams Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images


The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Ariel Helwani to discuss the 2-0 Buffalo Bills, whether this team can improve their already loaded roster, the upcoming matchup between the Bills and Dolphins, and more (3:36), before discussing the most exciting UFC fights left in 2022, and WWE’s recently improved product (28:44). Then, Bill talks with The Ringer’s Logan Murdock about the fast-approaching NBA season and their predictions for the Brooklyn Nets, theories on Kevin Durant’s trade request, and more (50:18). Finally, Bill is joined by author and professor of criminology Sean Patrick Griffin to discuss the Netflix documentary, Untold: Operation Flagrant Foul, how the film omits key information from the 2007 NBA betting scandal, and more (1:31:34).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Ariel Helwani, Logan Murdock, and Sean Patrick Griffin
Producer: Kyle Crichton

