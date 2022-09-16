Haunting NFL Mistakes, Week 2 Panic Meter, and Million-Dollar Picks With Peter Schrager and Benjamin Solak

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by NFL Network’s Peter Schrager to discuss classic mistakes NFL teams make (1:37), and where teams rank on the post-Week 1 panic scale—including the Patriots, Ravens, Dolphins, Cowboys, Cardinals, Eagles, Broncos, Packers, and more (41:28)—before kicking around some bets for Million-Dollar picks (29:30). Then, Bill talks with The Ringer’s Benjamin Solak about some upcoming Week 2 matchups, including Ravens-Dolphins, Patriots-Steelers, Packers-Bears, Bengals-Cowboys, Broncos-Texans, Panthers-Giants, Browns-Jets, and more (55:09). Finally, Bill reveals the Million-Dollar Picks for NFL Week 2 (1:24:29).
Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Peter Schrager and Ben Solak
Producer: Kyle Crichton
