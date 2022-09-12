 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

A Wobbling NFC, Mahomes on a Mission, and Guess the Lines Week 2 With Cousin Sal

Plus, another edition of Parent Corner

By Bill Simmons and Cousin Sal Iacono
The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Cousin Sal to discuss NFL Week 1, including the Packers’ loss to the Vikings, Cowboys-Buccaneers, and Patriots-Dolphins (4:09), as well as the Steelers’ overtime win vs. the Bengals, Bears-49ers, the Saints’ comeback win over the Falcons, Jaguars-Commanders, Giants-Titans, the Chiefs steamrolling the Cardinals, and more (19:49). Then they guess the lines for NFL Week 2 (41:10) before ending the show with Parent Corner (1:14:36).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guest: Cousin Sal
Producer: Kyle Crichton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

