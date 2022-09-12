A Wobbling NFC, Mahomes on a Mission, and Guess the Lines Week 2 With Cousin Sal



The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Cousin Sal to discuss NFL Week 1, including the Packers’ loss to the Vikings, Cowboys-Buccaneers, and Patriots-Dolphins (4:09), as well as the Steelers’ overtime win vs. the Bengals, Bears-49ers, the Saints’ comeback win over the Falcons, Jaguars-Commanders, Giants-Titans, the Chiefs steamrolling the Cardinals, and more (19:49). Then they guess the lines for NFL Week 2 (41:10) before ending the show with Parent Corner (1:14:36).

Host: Bill Simmons

Guest: Cousin Sal

Producer: Kyle Crichton

