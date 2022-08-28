Favorite NFL Future Bets, the Heat’s Weird Offseason, and Underrated NBA Summer Story Lines With Warren Sharp, Joe House, and Justin Termine



The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Warren Sharp to discuss the Patriots’ grim outlook for the 2022-23 NFL season, AFC playoff predictions, the case for and against Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins, the reloaded Bengals, and more (2:22), before Joe House joins in and they discuss their favorite NFL future bets (28:02). Finally, Bill is joined by Justin Termine of SiriusXM to discuss a couple of NBA topics including: the Heat’s lackluster offseason, managing expectations for the Nets, the wildcard 76ers, the Suns perhaps missing their title window, and more (1:20:53).

Host: Bill Simmons

Guests: Warren Sharp, Joe House, and Justin Termine

Producer: Kyle Crichton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS