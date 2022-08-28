 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Favorite NFL Future Bets, the Heat’s Weird Offseason, and Underrated NBA Summer Story Lines With Warren Sharp, Joe House, and Justin Termine

Bill makes predictions for the AFC playoffs, the Miami Dolphins, and Cincinnati Bengals

By Bill Simmons, Warren Sharp, and Joe House
Philadelphia Eagles v Miami Dolphins Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images


The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Warren Sharp to discuss the Patriots’ grim outlook for the 2022-23 NFL season, AFC playoff predictions, the case for and against Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins, the reloaded Bengals, and more (2:22), before Joe House joins in and they discuss their favorite NFL future bets (28:02). Finally, Bill is joined by Justin Termine of SiriusXM to discuss a couple of NBA topics including: the Heat’s lackluster offseason, managing expectations for the Nets, the wildcard 76ers, the Suns perhaps missing their title window, and more (1:20:53).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Warren Sharp, Joe House, and Justin Termine
Producer: Kyle Crichton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Bill Simmons Podcast

The Latest

Rory Mcllroy Wins the Tour Championship, Plus Jay Monahan’s PGA Tour Announcements

Joe House and Nathan Hubbard recap Mcllroy’s face-off against Scottie Scheffler

By Joe House and Nathan Hubbard

‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 2 Reactions

Chris, Joanna, and Mallory discuss the latest installment in the ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel

By Chris Ryan, Joanna Robinson, and 1 more

‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 2 Revives the Intricate Politics of Westeros

Chris and Andy break down the second episode of ‘House of Dragon,’ including some of their reservations about the show

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

A Third ‘House of the Dragon’ Character Just Entered the Game of Thrones

In the prequel’s second episode, Alicent Hightower joins Daemon and Rhaenyra Targaryen in the struggle to succeed King Viserys

By Zach Kram

Are the Patriots Failing Mac Jones (and Themselves)? Plus, Khari Thompson on Why Matt Patricia Is the Least of Their Worries.

Brian also discusses the addition of Danilo Gallinari to the Boston Celtics

By Brian Barrett

Belgian Grand Prix Reactions

Kevin and Michael discuss Max Verstappen’s victory

By Kevin Clark and Michael Baumann