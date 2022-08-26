 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Case for K.C., Strongest NFL Opinions, Chet’s Injury, and Westbrook’s Future With Peter Schrager and Chris Mannix

Bill makes predictions for the upcoming NFL season

By Bill Simmons
Washington Commanders v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images


The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Peter Schrager of NFL Network and Fox Sports to declare definitively whether they are in or out on a range of NFL topics, including a Rams Super Bowl Hangover, Trey Lance, Russell Wilson, the reloaded Bengals, the new-look Chiefs, the Raiders, and more (1:40). Then, Bill talks with Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated about Chet Holmgren’s potential season-ending injury during a pro-am game, the Thunder’s expectations for the upcoming NBA season, and a proposed Lakers-Pacers trade (58:32). Plus, did the Celtics offer Jaylen Brown for Kevin Durant? A boxing update, and more (1:17:46).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Peter Schrager and Chris Mannix
Producer: Kyle Crichton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Bill Simmons Podcast

The Latest

Average Is As Average Does, and G Herbo on Music, Life, and Being an Artist

Plus, former NFL lineman Ross Tucker joins to discuss the upcoming Bears season

By Jason Goff

‘She-Hulk’ Episode 2 Reactions

Khal and Ben break down the latest installment of the MCU series

By Khal Davenport and Ben Lindbergh

Kyland Young of ‘Big Brother’ on His ‘Challenge: USA’ Experience

Kyland discusses his reality TV history

By Johnny Bananas

Reading Between the Lines of the Pat Bev Trade and the Real Impact of Chet’s Injury

KOC and Verno discuss the trade between the Lakers and Jazz

By Kevin O'Connor and Chris Vernon

Week in Review and Buying Habits, Plus Jason Flynn on the World Cup and Chris McGill on NBA Pricing

Mike discusses some products that were released this week

By Mike Gioseffi

The Leon Victory Tour Continues, Matchmaking the Welterweight Division, and Will Kamaru Usman Bounce Back?

The guys discuss the impact of Leon Edwards’s win

By Petesy Carroll and Chuck Mindenhall