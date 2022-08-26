The Case for K.C., Strongest NFL Opinions, Chet’s Injury, and Westbrook’s Future With Peter Schrager and Chris Mannix

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Peter Schrager of NFL Network and Fox Sports to declare definitively whether they are in or out on a range of NFL topics, including a Rams Super Bowl Hangover, Trey Lance, Russell Wilson, the reloaded Bengals, the new-look Chiefs, the Raiders, and more (1:40). Then, Bill talks with Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated about Chet Holmgren’s potential season-ending injury during a pro-am game, the Thunder’s expectations for the upcoming NBA season, and a proposed Lakers-Pacers trade (58:32). Plus, did the Celtics offer Jaylen Brown for Kevin Durant? A boxing update, and more (1:17:46).
Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Peter Schrager and Chris Mannix
Producer: Kyle Crichton
