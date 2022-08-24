 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Very Best NFL Offense, Fantasy Football Tips, and KD’s Pause Button With Ben Solak, Danny Kelly, Steven Ruiz, and Matthew Berry

Plus, talking super-flex leagues and ranking the top quarterback and fantasy prospects heading into the season

By Bill Simmons, Ben Solak, Danny Kelly, and Steven Ruiz
Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images


The Ringer’s Bill Simmons shares his thoughts on sports happenings during his break from podcasting (2:26) before he’s joined by Danny Kelly, Ben Solak, and Steven Ruiz to discuss who will be the highest scoring offense for the 2022 NFL season, as well as the best scoring title odds (24:13). Finally, Bill talks with NBC Sports’ Matthew Berry about his departure from his longtime position at ESPN, tips for prepping your fantasy football big board, the benefits of shifting to a super-flex league, Matthew and Bill’s top-five fantasy prospects, QB rankings, and more (56:11).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Matthew Berry, Danny Kelly, Ben Solak, and Steven Ruiz
Producer: Kyle Crichton

