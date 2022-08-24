The Very Best NFL Offense, Fantasy Football Tips, and KD’s Pause Button With Ben Solak, Danny Kelly, Steven Ruiz, and Matthew Berry

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons shares his thoughts on sports happenings during his break from podcasting (2:26) before he’s joined by Danny Kelly, Ben Solak, and Steven Ruiz to discuss who will be the highest scoring offense for the 2022 NFL season, as well as the best scoring title odds (24:13). Finally, Bill talks with NBC Sports’ Matthew Berry about his departure from his longtime position at ESPN, tips for prepping your fantasy football big board, the benefits of shifting to a super-flex league, Matthew and Bill’s top-five fantasy prospects, QB rankings, and more (56:11).
Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Matthew Berry, Danny Kelly, Ben Solak, and Steven Ruiz
Producer: Kyle Crichton
