A New Way to Look at KD With Rob Mahoney and Wosny Lambre, Plus ‘The Rehearsal’ Is Insane With Juliet Litman

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Rob Mahoney and Wosny Lambre to discuss Kevin Durant’s ultimatum for the Brooklyn Nets, and whether his trade value has diminished (4:40), before Bill presents a new perspective on the KD saga and discusses LeBron James’s contract extension with the Lakers (28:47). Then, Bill talks with Juliet Litman about Nathan Fielder’s return to TV in HBO’s bizarre show The Rehearsal (1:16:28).
Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Rob Mahoney, Wosny Lambre, and Juliet Litman
Producer: Kyle Crichton
