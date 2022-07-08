The Last Nets Dance, Mac Mania, Elite QB Watch, and RIP Jimmy Caan With Kevin Wildes, Peter Schrager, and Brian Koppelman



The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Kevin Wildes of Fox Sports to talk about Mac Jones, Chet Holmgren’s NBA Summer League debut, Kevin’s pitch for Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant’s Last Dance, how Joey Chestnut ruined the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest, fixes to the summer sports schedule, and more (1:44). Then, Bill talks with NFL Network’s Peter Schrager about Baker Mayfield being traded to the Panthers while the Browns don’t have a starting QB for Week 1, Bengals optimism, what the 49ers will do with Jimmy Garoppolo, the loaded Chargers and the electric AFC West, how many truly elite QBs are in the NFL, and more (42:15). Finally Bill and Brian Koppelman remember the late James Caan (1:16:56).

Host: Bill Simmons

Guests: Kevin Wildes, Peter Schrager, and Brian Koppelman

Producer: Kyle Crichton

