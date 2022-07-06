Best Summer NBA Characters, the ‘Minions’ Phenomenon, and NBA Futures Bets With Tyler Parker, Chris Ryan, Raheem Palmer, and Zoe Simmons

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Chris Ryan and Tyler Parker to discuss the NBA characters to keep an eye on this summer (3:09). Then, Bill talks with Raheem Palmer about where the most value lies in NBA futures bets for the 2022-23 season, NBA Summer League betting strategies, and more (47:34). Finally, Bill talks with his daughter Zoe about masses of teens flooding movie theaters for the release of Minions: The Rise of Gru, pros and cons of social media’s prevalence in the love of the modern teen, the conclusion of Season 4 of Stranger Things [SPOILERS], and more (1:09:38).
Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Tyler Parker, Chris Ryan, Raheem Palmer, and Zoe Simmons
Producer: Kyle Crichton
