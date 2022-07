The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Joe House to react to the Pacers offering Deandre Ayton a max offer sheet (3:24), plus Donovan Mitchell trade ideas including whether the Knicks should go all-in on the All-Star guard (24:19). Then, they go over some NFL futures bets they’re already getting in on, and House closes it out with some predictions for The Open Championship (1:12:22).

Host: Bill Simmons

Guest: Joe House

Producer: Kyle Crichton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS