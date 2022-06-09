Boston Gets Revenge, Draymond Chants, and Utah Trades With Kevin O’Connor

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Kevin O’Connor to discuss the Celtics’ Game 3 win over the Warriors, Jaylen Brown’s impact, Steph Curry’s consistency, the Boston crowd vs. Draymond Green, Game 4 adjustments, and more (1:07). Then, they discuss other NBA topics including the Bulls’ interest in Rudy Gobert, fake Donovan Mitchell trades, Kyrie Irving’s future, and more (41:45). Finally, Bill is joined by his daughter Zoe to discuss Season 4 of Stranger Things [SPOILERS] (1:00:24).
Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Kevin O’Connor and Zoe Simmons
Producer: Kyle Crichton
