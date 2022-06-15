The 1,000th BS Episode With Joe House, Bill Hader, Bryan Curtis, and Nora Princiotti



It’s the 1,000th episode of The Bill Simmons Podcast! The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Joe House to discuss the NBA Finals, the Celtics facing a looming elimination game in Boston, and Game 6 predictions (7:34), before discussing the U.S. Open at the Country Club in Brookline, the controversial LIV Golf tournament, U.S. Open bets, and more (26:13). Then, Bill talks with Bryan Curtis and Nora Princiotti about the Deshaun Watson allegations, the Cleveland Browns, how the media should cover it all, and more (52:07). Then, Bill talks with Bill Hader about Season 3 of HBO’s Barry, Hader’s inspiration from the Cohen brothers, the shocking season finale [SPOILERS], loving Top Gun: Maverick, and more (1:24:41).

Host: Bill Simmons

Guests: Joe House, Bryan Curtis, Nora Princiotti, and Bill Hader

Producer: Kyle Crichton

