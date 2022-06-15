 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The 1,000th BS Episode With Joe House, Bill Hader, Bryan Curtis, and Nora Princiotti

Bill and Co. talk Game 6 of the NBA Finals, HBO’s ‘Barry,’ and the latest Deshaun Watson news

By Bill Simmons, Joe House, Bryan Curtis, and Nora Princiotti
Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images


It’s the 1,000th episode of The Bill Simmons Podcast! The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Joe House to discuss the NBA Finals, the Celtics facing a looming elimination game in Boston, and Game 6 predictions (7:34), before discussing the U.S. Open at the Country Club in Brookline, the controversial LIV Golf tournament, U.S. Open bets, and more (26:13). Then, Bill talks with Bryan Curtis and Nora Princiotti about the Deshaun Watson allegations, the Cleveland Browns, how the media should cover it all, and more (52:07). Then, Bill talks with Bill Hader about Season 3 of HBO’s Barry, Hader’s inspiration from the Cohen brothers, the shocking season finale [SPOILERS], loving Top Gun: Maverick, and more (1:24:41).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Joe House, Bryan Curtis, Nora Princiotti, and Bill Hader
Producer: Kyle Crichton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

