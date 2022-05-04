 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Ja Goes Off, Kerr Gets Mad, and Boston Survives, Plus Short QBs and a Draft Recap

By Bill Simmons and J. Kyle Mann
The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Haralabos Voulgaris and J. Kyle Mann to discuss Ja Morant’s 47-point performance in the Grizzlies’ Game 2 win vs. the Warriors, potential adjustments for the Warriors, and Gary Payton II’s injury (1:33), before recapping the Celtics’ Game 2 victory over the Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo looking awesome even during an off game, series predictions, and more (29:34). Finally, Bill talks with NFL Network’s Peter Schrager about his biggest takeaways from the 2022 NFL draft. They also discuss the A.J. Brown trade, what is going to happen to Baker Mayfield, division-winner odds, and more (57:43).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Haralabos Voulgaris, J. Kyle Mann, and Peter Schrager
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti

