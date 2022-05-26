The Heat Fall Apart With Joe House, Plus Michael Che on Swollen ‘SNL’ Casts and Stand-Up Comedy in 2022

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Joe House to discuss the Celtics’ Game 5 win over the Heat to take control of the series, how Celtics coach Ime Udoka’s adjustments are paying dividends for Boston, why the Heat desperately miss Tyler Herro, Kyle Lowry’s struggles, Al Horford’s impact, an updated NBA Top Five list, Mavericks-Warriors, and more (1:19). Then Bill talks with comedian, actor, and writer Michael Che about wrapping up Season 47 of Saturday Night Live, finding the right chemistry for “Weekend Update” with Colin Jost, Che’s HBO Max sketch show, That Damn Michael Che, his introduction to stand-up comedy, Lorne Michaels stories, the impact of social media on comedy, New York sports, and more (40:41).
Host: Bill Simmons
Guest: Michael Che and Joe House
Producer: Kyle Crichton
