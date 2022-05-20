 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

A Boston Boomerang, Butler the Superstar, a Yankees Revival, and NFL Schedule Lessons

Recapping Game 2 of the Celtics-Heat series, and discussing what’s next in the NBA playoffs

By Bill Simmons and Warren Sharp
Boston Celtics v Miami Heat - Game Two Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images


The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Haralabos Voulgaris to discuss the Celtics’ Game 2 win over the Heat in Miami, how different the matchup looks with Al Horford and Marcus Smart back in the lineup, and adjustments the Heat could make heading into Boston (2:05), before revisiting the Suns’ collapse against the Mavericks, upcoming roster decisions for Phoenix, Warriors-Mavericks predictions, and more (29:48). Then, Bill talks with Warren Sharp about the 2022 NFL schedule, which teams have advantages in rest, strength of opponent, sleeper teams, and more (54:35). Finally, Bill is joined by JackO to discuss the Yankees’ 28-10 start to the season, the rejuvenated Aaron Judge, and more (1:34:36).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Haralabos Voulgaris, Warren Sharp, and JackO
Producer: Kyle Crichton

