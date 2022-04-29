 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Utah’s Finished, NFL Draft Winners, and Philly’s Big Night With Kevin O’Connor, Rob Mahoney, and Benjamin Solak

Breaking down the A.J. Brown trade, and looking ahead to the Heat-76ers and Celtics-Bucks series

By Bill Simmons, Kevin O'Connor, Rob Mahoney, and Ben Solak
NFL: APR 28 2022 Draft Photo by Jeff Speer/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images


The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Kevin O’Connor and Rob Mahoney to discuss the Mavericks’ series-ending win vs. the Jazz, just how much this Jazz team needs to change to be considered a contender, and a look ahead to Mavericks-Suns (1:45). Then, Bill talks with Benjamin Solak about the first round of the NFL draft! They discuss the Eagles trading for A.J. Brown, the Jaguars’ no. 1 overall pick, a good Round 1 for the Giants and Jets, QBs sliding, Round 2 predictions, and more (24:25). Finally Bill is rejoined by Rob Mahoney and Kevin O’Connor to discuss the Suns winning their series vs. the Pelicans, the 76ers advancing after their Game 6 win over the Raptors, predictions for Heat-76ers and Celtics-Bucks, and more (56:44).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Kevin O’Connor, Rob Mahoney, and Benjamin Solak
Producer: Kyle Crichton

