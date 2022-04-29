Utah’s Finished, NFL Draft Winners, and Philly’s Big Night With Kevin O’Connor, Rob Mahoney, and Benjamin Solak



The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Kevin O’Connor and Rob Mahoney to discuss the Mavericks’ series-ending win vs. the Jazz, just how much this Jazz team needs to change to be considered a contender, and a look ahead to Mavericks-Suns (1:45). Then, Bill talks with Benjamin Solak about the first round of the NFL draft! They discuss the Eagles trading for A.J. Brown, the Jaguars’ no. 1 overall pick, a good Round 1 for the Giants and Jets, QBs sliding, Round 2 predictions, and more (24:25). Finally Bill is rejoined by Rob Mahoney and Kevin O’Connor to discuss the Suns winning their series vs. the Pelicans, the 76ers advancing after their Game 6 win over the Raptors, predictions for Heat-76ers and Celtics-Bucks, and more (56:44).

Host: Bill Simmons

Guests: Kevin O’Connor, Rob Mahoney, and Benjamin Solak

Producer: Kyle Crichton

