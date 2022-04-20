A Suns-Warriors Flip-Flop, a Sneaky-Bad NFL Draft, and Utah Groundhog Day With Rob Mahoney, Danny Kelly, and Jonathan Tjarks

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Rob Mahoney to discuss the Pelicans’ Game 2 win over the Suns, Devin Booker’s 31-point half followed by a third-quarter injury, the Warriors’ new outlook with Jordan Poole, Hawks-Heat Game 2, the Grizzlies’ win over the Timberwolves, Celtics-Nets predictions, and more. Then, Bill talks with Danny Kelly about the 2022 NFL draft, why he thinks the QBs will slide, the most abundant positions in the first round, and more. Finally, Bill talks with Jonathan Tjarks about the Jazz-Mavericks series, Jalen Brunson’s 41-point performance in the Mavericks’ Game 2 victory, surviving until the return of Luka Doncic, the electric Celtics-Nets Game 1, NBA draft thoughts, and more.
Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Rob Mahoney, Danny Kelly, and Jonathan Tjarks
Producer: Kyle Crichton
