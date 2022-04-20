 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

A Suns-Warriors Flip-Flop, a Sneaky-Bad NFL Draft, and Utah Groundhog Day With Rob Mahoney, Danny Kelly, and Jonathan Tjarks

Plus, NBA draft talk and breaking down Jalen Brunson’s breakout performance against the Jazz

By Bill Simmons, Rob Mahoney, Danny Kelly, and Jonathan Tjarks
Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images


The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Rob Mahoney to discuss the Pelicans’ Game 2 win over the Suns, Devin Booker’s 31-point half followed by a third-quarter injury, the Warriors’ new outlook with Jordan Poole, Hawks-Heat Game 2, the Grizzlies’ win over the Timberwolves, Celtics-Nets predictions, and more. Then, Bill talks with Danny Kelly about the 2022 NFL draft, why he thinks the QBs will slide, the most abundant positions in the first round, and more. Finally, Bill talks with Jonathan Tjarks about the Jazz-Mavericks series, Jalen Brunson’s 41-point performance in the Mavericks’ Game 2 victory, surviving until the return of Luka Doncic, the electric Celtics-Nets Game 1, NBA draft thoughts, and more.

Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Rob Mahoney, Danny Kelly, and Jonathan Tjarks
Producer: Kyle Crichton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Bill Simmons Podcast

The Latest

Liverpool vs. Manchester United, More Semifinals, and Controversy for Piqué

Plus, recapping the Women’s FA Cup semifinals and reacting to Inter’s win over Milan

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn

Charlotte’s Plan, the Ronda Rousey Dilemma, and Dip’s Passover/Coachella Review

Plus, answering mailbag questions and discussing a potential Ric Flair comeback

By Peter Rosenberg

The Take Purge: 2022 NFL Draft

The guys share their most rational and irrational thoughts on the upcoming draft

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and 2 more

First-Round Lines, NBA Draft, and Finals MVP Odds

JJ, House, and Bill talk DPOY odds and whether they cashed in on Marcus Smart before breaking down the first-round series, including Wolves–Grizzles and Nets-Celtics

By John Jastremski, Joe House, and 1 more

Thunder Rosa and Eric Bischoff Join the Show

Plus Evan, Jack, Flobo, and Brian discuss whether or not Cody Rhodes is a bigger star in WWE or AEW

By Evan Mack

The Emergence of Jordan Poole, Same Old Tune for the Jazz, and Previewing Tonight’s Matchups

Also, Verno and KOC discuss whether the Mavs can win the series against the Jazz without Luka Doncic before recapping the 76ers’ dominant win over the Raptors

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor