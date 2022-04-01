 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Here Comes Luka, a UNC-Duke Showdown, and Possible NFL Sleepers

Bill breaks down the Western Conference’s potential playoff seeding

By Bill Simmons, Rob Mahoney, and Warren Sharp
Dallas Mavericks v Cleveland Cavaliers Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images


The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Rob Mahoney to discuss the playoff seeding for the Western Conference, the increasingly scary Mavericks, the steady Suns, the stumbling Warriors, Clippers rumors, and more (7:26). Then Bill talks with Jay Caspian Kang of The New York Times about the upcoming Final Four showdown between Duke and UNC (31:49). Finally Bill is joined by Warren Sharp to discuss the current NFL landscape for the 2022 season, the wide-open NFC, the super-competitive AFC, big trades and free-agent signings, the top five easiest and hardest 2022 schedules, what to look for in NFL futures bets, and more (56:10).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Rob Mahoney, Jay Caspian Kang, and Warren Sharp
Producer: Kyle Crichton

Subscribe: Spotify

