A Lakers Abyss, Embiid Tales, Boston’s Bad Luck, and Will Smith Fallout With Chris Mannix and Larry Wilmore

Plus, breaking down the latest from HBO’s ‘Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty

By Bill Simmons
Philadelphia 76ers v Phoenix Suns


The Ringer’s Bill Simmons shares his thoughts on the Bucks’ win over the 76ers and wonders “Is this two-year Lakers collapse the worst of any modern title team?” (3:05). Then Bill talks with SI’s Chris Mannix about Joel Embiid, the 76ers’ playoff hopes, the third-place Celtics, the Eastern Conference standings, and more (20:34). Next Bill is joined by Larry Wilmore to discuss the Oscars, the 11th-place Lakers, and HBO’s Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (1:06:16).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Chris Mannix and Larry Wilmore
Producer: Kyle Crichton

