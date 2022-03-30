A Lakers Abyss, Embiid Tales, Boston’s Bad Luck, and Will Smith Fallout With Chris Mannix and Larry Wilmore



The Ringer’s Bill Simmons shares his thoughts on the Bucks’ win over the 76ers and wonders “Is this two-year Lakers collapse the worst of any modern title team?” (3:05). Then Bill talks with SI’s Chris Mannix about Joel Embiid, the 76ers’ playoff hopes, the third-place Celtics, the Eastern Conference standings, and more (20:34). Next Bill is joined by Larry Wilmore to discuss the Oscars, the 11th-place Lakers, and HBO’s Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (1:06:16).

Host: Bill Simmons

Guests: Chris Mannix and Larry Wilmore

Producer: Kyle Crichton

Subscribe: Spotify