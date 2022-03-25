 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Coach K’s Last Stand, the Tyreek Trade + the Jimmy-Spo Zapruder Film

Featuring Tyler Parker’s NBA Characters of the Year

By Bill Simmons
Miami Dolphins Press Conference Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by J. Kyle Mann to discuss Thursday’s Sweet 16 games, how Gonzaga’s elimination affects Chet Holmgren’s draft stock, Paolo Banchero and Duke’s win over Texas Tech, and more (2:24). Then Bill talks with Benjamin Solak about yet another blockbuster NFL trade, Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins, and what it means for the Dolphins and the new iteration of the Chiefs (38:24). Finally Bill is joined by Tyler Parker to discuss Jimmy Butler’s emotional outburst with Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra, the best draft prospect for the Thunder, and Tyler’s NBA Characters of the Year (1:23:17).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: J. Kyle Mann, Benjamin Solak, and Tyler Parker
Producer: Kyle Crichton

