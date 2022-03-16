 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NBA Teammate GOATS and ‘Icons Club’ With Jackie MacMullan, Plus Juiciest NFL Story Lines With Danny Kelly

Jackie joins to discuss her new podcast and Danny discusses football offseason moves

By Bill Simmons, Jackie MacMullan, and Danny Kelly
The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Jackie MacMullan to discuss Kevin Garnett’s jersey retirement, the all-time best NBA teammates, NBA players’ media presence vs. that of other pro athletes, examining the new-look 76ers as the playoffs loom, Jackie’s new podcast Icons Club, and more (2:29). Then Bill talks with Danny Kelly about the five biggest NFL offseason stories, including the Broncos reloading with Russell Wilson and Randy Gregory, Tom Brady unretiring and returning to the Buccaneers, the Colts giving up on Carson Wentz, and more (1:05:01).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Jackie MacMullan and Danny Kelly
Producer: Kyle Crichton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

