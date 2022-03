The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Ryen Russillo to discuss Tom Brady’s announcement that he’s coming out of retirement to play another season with the Buccaneers (2:23), before going through their top 20 NBA players (44:47), thinking about All-NBA teams, and more (1:08:53).

Host: Bill Simmons

Guest: Ryen Russillo

Producer: Kyle Crichton

