KD’s Revenge on Small Game James

Plus, NFL QB roulette and the strange streaming wars with Wosny Lambre, Peter Schrager, and Matthew Belloni

By Bill Simmons and Wosny Lambre
Brooklyn Nets v Philadelphia 76ers Photo by Elsa/Getty Images


The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Wosny Lambre to discuss the Nets shellacking the 76ers, playoff implications, and more (2:31). Then Bill talks with NFL Network’s Peter Schrager about Russell Wilson getting traded to the Broncos, the upcoming “QB roulette,” and more (35:49). Finally Bill is joined by Matthew Belloni to discuss the media streamers pivoting to a less aggressive production model, CNN’s branding dilemma, Disney’s CEO trouble, Matt’s new Ringer podcast, The Town With Matthew Belloni, and more (1:17:42).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Wosny Lambre, Peter Schrager, and Matthew Belloni
Producer: Kyle Crichton

