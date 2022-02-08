 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Two Big NBA Deals Plus a Super Bowl Mega-Gambling Preview With Cousin Sal and Peter Schrager

Bill reacts to the latest NBA trade deadline moves and rumors before making Rams-Bengals prop bets

By Bill Simmons and Cousin Sal Iacono
NBA: JAN 17 Pacers at Clippers Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images


The Ringer’s Bill Simmons shares his thoughts on two significant NBA trades: the Kings trading Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, and Tristan Thompson to the Pacers for Domantas Sabonis, Jeremy Lamb, Justin Holiday, and a 2027 second-round pick; and the Pelicans trading Josh Hart, Tomas Satoransky, Nickeil Walker-Alexander, Didi Louzada, and draft picks to the Trial Blazers for CJ McCollum, Larry Nance Jr., and Tony Snell (2:06). Then Bill is joined by Cousin Sal to discuss the Bengals’ improbable postseason run before kicking around a TON of Super Bowl prop bets (15:54). Then Bill is joined by NFL Network’s Peter Schrager to make the case for both the Bengals and Rams to win Super Bowl 56 and discuss likely narratives following a Super Bowl win for either team (58:44) before making the Million-Dollar Picks in a last-ditch effort to come away with a winning gambling season (1:37:42).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Cousin Sal and Peter Schrager
Producer: Kyle Crichton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

