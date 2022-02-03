 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

“One Trade Away” NBA Teams With Rob Mahoney, MLB Doldrums With Mike Schur

Plus, Bill’s dad offers a Boston sports update on the Celtics, Tom Brady’s retirement, and the Patriots’ future

By Bill Simmons and Rob Mahoney
Golden State Warriors v Memphis Grizzlies Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images


The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Rob Mahoney to discuss teams who may be “one trade away” from seriously improving their season, including the Grizzlies, Cavaliers, Celtics, Mavericks, 76ers, Hornets, and more (1:16). Then Bill talks with writer, producer, and loyal baseball fan Mike Schur about the Baseball Hall of Fame induction debates, the MLB lockout remaining unresolved as spring training approaches, Mike’s pitch on how former players mired in PED controversy can still make the Hall of Fame, and more (56:01). Finally, Bill is joined by his dad to discuss Boston sports, including the Celtics, Tom Brady’s retirement, the future of the Patriots, and more (1:26:54).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Rob Mahoney, Mike Schur, Bill’s Dad
Producer: Kyle Crichton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

In This Stream

Tom Brady Is Retiring From the NFL. Here’s What You Need to Know.

View all 11 stories

Next Up In The Bill Simmons Podcast

The Latest

NBA Cards to Watch, Chris From Card Ladder, and Mailbag Questions

Mike and Jesse run through some NBA cards they’ll be keeping an eye on heading into the trade deadline, and the NBA playoffs, before Chris joins in to talk about Card Ladder’s services as well as the overall state of the hobby

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson

Shane McMahon Released, ‘Royal Rumble’ Fallout, and MJF Ends CM Punk’s Streak

David and Kaz open with a lengthy discussion on the bizarre news that Shane McMahon has been released from WWE, just days after his return to the company

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide

‘Pam & Tommy,’ Episodes 1-3

Bill and Chuck talk about their mixed feelings about ‘Pam & Tommy,’ the new Hulu miniseries that tells the story of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee’s leaked sex tape

By Bill Simmons and Chuck Klosterman

Game Theory, Senegal Through, and Transfer-Deadline Thoughts

Musa and Ryan begin with a wonderful email from a Harvard PhD student, who analyzed the mandatory Panenka theory from last week’s episode, before discussing Newcastle’s and Spurs’ transfer window business, Christian Eriksen’s move to Brentford, and more

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Play

Rudy Gobert and the Utah Jazz Are in Trouble

The Utah Jazz need help on the defensive end. Kevin O’Connor explains why, despite Rudy Gobert being his usual self, the Jazz have struggled to be a reliable defensive team.

By Kevin O'Connor

The Unbound Discipline of Jane Campion

From ‘Sweetie’ to ‘The Piano’ to ‘The Power of the Dog,’ the New Zealand director has told stories about resistance and subversion with an unflinching hand

By Adam Nayman