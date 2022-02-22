A Kevin Wildes–Dave Jacoby Reunion, Plus Freddie Gibbs Finally Comes On



The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Kevin Wildes and David Jacoby to cover a wide-ranging list of topics, including NBA All-Star Weekend, LeBron James’s future in Los Angeles, and Aaron Rodgers on social media. Finally, Kevin and Jacoby pitch Bill on some half-baked ideas about Tom Brady, target scoring in basketball, and more (2:38). Then, Bill is joined by rapper Freddie Gibbs to talk about his experiences in the music industry, the similarities between rappers and athletes, his future in movies, and more (66:56).

Host: Bill Simmons

Guests: Kevin Wildes, David Jacoby, Freddie Gibbs

Producer: Craig Horlbeck

