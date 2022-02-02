 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Tom Brady Awards, Plus Chuck Klosterman on Instant Replay, Athlete Longevity, and the ’90s

Bill reacts to Brady’s retirement and shares his favorite memories of the legendary quarterback’s career

By Bill Simmons
Super Bowl XXXVIII: Panthers v Patriots Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images


The Ringer’s Bill Simmons gives out his Tom Brady Awards to honor Brady’s legendary career (2:36). Then Bill is joined by author Chuck Klosterman to discuss Brady’s retirement; the longevity of the modern athlete; instant replay; Chuck’s new book, The Nineties: A Book; when the decade officially started and when it really felt like “the ’90s”; the impact of the internet, pop-culture, and more (34:41).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guest: Chuck Klosterman
Producer: Kyle Crichton

Tom Brady Had His Own Superpower—and NFL Teams Have Spent 20 Years Chasing It

Brady’s ability to process time and space was unlike anything we’ve ever seen from a quarterback. And while teams have tried to find players with their own versions of that, it’s an unattainable—unreplicable—skill.

By Steven Ruiz

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Are Expecting, J.Lo in The New York Times, and Peyton Manning on ‘SNL’

Juliet and Amanda also address more Adele rumors

By Juliet Litman and Amanda Dobbins

Tom Brady Remade the NFL in His Image and Changed Football Forever

The story of Brady’s career is the story of the NFL for the past two decades. You cannot tell one without the other.

By Kevin Clark