The Tom Brady Awards, Plus Chuck Klosterman on Instant Replay, Athlete Longevity, and the ’90s

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons gives out his Tom Brady Awards to honor Brady’s legendary career (2:36). Then Bill is joined by author Chuck Klosterman to discuss Brady’s retirement; the longevity of the modern athlete; instant replay; Chuck’s new book, The Nineties: A Book; when the decade officially started and when it really felt like “the ’90s”; the impact of the internet, pop-culture, and more (34:41).
Host: Bill Simmons
Guest: Chuck Klosterman
Producer: Kyle Crichton
