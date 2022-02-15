 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Stafford’s HOF Case, Brady Rumors, the Broken Oscars, and Cody Rhodes/WWE Angles With Kevin Clark, Sean Fennessey, and David Shoemaker

Plus, Bill and Kevin Clark discuss some post–Super Bowl narratives

By Bill Simmons, Kevin Clark, Sean Fennessey, and David Shoemaker

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Kevin Clark to discuss some post–Super Bowl narratives, including the Matt Stafford Hall of Fame debate, whether the Bengals will be back in the Super Bowl anytime soon, rumors about Rams head coach Sean McVay stepping away, speculation on Tom Brady’s future, and more (1:54). Then Bill talks with Sean Fennessey about the upcoming Oscars, the waning award-show audience, how adding more categories would help the broadcast, their award predictions, and more (45:59). Finally Bill talks with David Shoemaker about news of Cody Rhodes’s shocking departure from AEW and speculated return to WWE before Bill and David lay out their idea of what Rhodes’s first few months back at the WWE should look like (1:23:46).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Kevin Clark, Sean Fennessey, and David Shoemaker
Producer: Kyle Crichton


