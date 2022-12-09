 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Utah’s Good, the 49ers Aren’t Dead, Nobody Believes in Minnesota, and More—With Michael Pina, Peter Schrager, and Benjamin Solak

Bill is first joined by Michael Pina to talk the Jazz’s winning streak, then by Peter Schrager to talk the 49ers, and finally by Benjamin Solak to talk biggest NFL matchups. Later: Bill’s Million-Dollar Picks for Week 14.

By Bill Simmons, Michael Pina, and Ben Solak
The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Michael Pina to discuss the Jazz continuing to win games, what the Mavericks are missing, and the Celtics’ defense (3:48). Bill talks with Peter Schrager of NFL Network and Fox Sports about the 49ers and why they have a shot at a playoffs run with rookie QB Brock Purdy, before hitting on some upcoming games: Vikings-Lions, Steelers-Ravens, Panthers-Seahawks, and Jets-Bills (32:55). Then Bill is joined by Benjamin Solak to discuss his five biggest NFL matchups for this week including Eagles-Giants, 49ers-Buccaneers, and Dolphins-Chargers (1:16:08). Finally, Bill makes his Million-Dollar Picks for NFL Week 14 (1:49:21).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Michael Pina, Peter Schrager, and Benjamin Solak
Producer: Kyle Crichton

