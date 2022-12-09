Utah’s Good, the 49ers Aren’t Dead, Nobody Believes in Minnesota, and More—With Michael Pina, Peter Schrager, and Benjamin Solak



The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Michael Pina to discuss the Jazz continuing to win games, what the Mavericks are missing, and the Celtics’ defense (3:48). Bill talks with Peter Schrager of NFL Network and Fox Sports about the 49ers and why they have a shot at a playoffs run with rookie QB Brock Purdy, before hitting on some upcoming games: Vikings-Lions, Steelers-Ravens, Panthers-Seahawks, and Jets-Bills (32:55). Then Bill is joined by Benjamin Solak to discuss his five biggest NFL matchups for this week including Eagles-Giants, 49ers-Buccaneers, and Dolphins-Chargers (1:16:08). Finally, Bill makes his Million-Dollar Picks for NFL Week 14 (1:49:21).

Host: Bill Simmons

Guests: Michael Pina, Peter Schrager, and Benjamin Solak

Producer: Kyle Crichton

