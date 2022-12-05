 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mr. Irrelevant, Joey B, Mike Lotus, Danny Dimes, Josh McD, and Other NFL Winners + Losers With Cousin Sal

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Cousin Sal to discuss the Cowboys’ blowout win vs. the Colts and a handful of other games from the Week 13 slate

By Bill Simmons
The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Cousin Sal to discuss the Cowboys’ blowout win vs. the Colts, 49ers-Dolphins, another Bengals victory over the Chiefs, Raiders-Chargers, Texans-Browns, Lamar Jackson’s injury in the Ravens’ win vs. the Broncos, Jets-Vikings, the Commanders’ Giant tie, remaining NFL story lines, and more (3:42). Then they guess the lines for NFL Week 14 (41:30), before closing the show with Parent Corner (1:04:35).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guest: Cousin Sal
Producer: Kyle Crichton

