Mr. Irrelevant, Joey B, Mike Lotus, Danny Dimes, Josh McD, and Other NFL Winners + Losers With Cousin Sal

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Cousin Sal to discuss the Cowboys’ blowout win vs. the Colts, 49ers-Dolphins, another Bengals victory over the Chiefs, Raiders-Chargers, Texans-Browns, Lamar Jackson’s injury in the Ravens’ win vs. the Broncos, Jets-Vikings, the Commanders’ Giant tie, remaining NFL story lines, and more (3:42). Then they guess the lines for NFL Week 14 (41:30), before closing the show with Parent Corner (1:04:35).
Host: Bill Simmons
Guest: Cousin Sal
Producer: Kyle Crichton
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS