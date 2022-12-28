 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Luka and Jokic Chase History, the All-Time Fun NBA Team, and NFL Burning Questions With J. Kyle Mann and Benjamin Solak

Bill and Kyle also talk about Nikola Jokic’s dazzling offensive impact

By Bill Simmons, J. Kyle Mann, and Ben Solak
New York Knicks v Dallas Mavericks Photo by Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images


The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by J. Kyle Mann to discuss Luka Doncic’s 60-point performance in the Mavericks’ win over the Knicks (1:56), as well as Nikola Jokic’s dazzling offensive impact, and the All-Time Fun NBA Starting Five (23:00). Then Bill talks with Benjamin Solak about his five questions for the rest of the NFL season, including “Are we supposed to take this Chargers team seriously?,” “Did the Eagles peak too early?,” and more (1:00:39).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: J. Kyle Mann and Benjamin Solak
Producer: Kyle Crichton

