Luka and Jokic Chase History, the All-Time Fun NBA Team, and NFL Burning Questions With J. Kyle Mann and Benjamin Solak



The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by J. Kyle Mann to discuss Luka Doncic’s 60-point performance in the Mavericks’ win over the Knicks (1:56), as well as Nikola Jokic’s dazzling offensive impact, and the All-Time Fun NBA Starting Five (23:00). Then Bill talks with Benjamin Solak about his five questions for the rest of the NFL season, including “Are we supposed to take this Chargers team seriously?,” “Did the Eagles peak too early?,” and more (1:00:39).

Host: Bill Simmons

Guests: J. Kyle Mann and Benjamin Solak

Producer: Kyle Crichton

