Teetering Tua, Delightful Danny Dimes, Zombie Brady, Washed Russ, and a Confusing Week 17 Ahead With Cousin Sal

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Cousin Sal to discuss the Buccaneers’ ugly win over the Cardinals, Cowboys-Eagles, Bill and Sal’s “Super Bowl circle,” Tua Tagovailoa’s three-interception performance in the Dolphins’ loss to the Packers, Patriots-Bengals, Raiders-Steelers, Giants-Vikings, and more (2:08). Then they guess the lines for NFL Week 17 (48:50), before closing the show with Parent Corner (1:38:04).
Host: Bill Simmons
Guest: Cousin Sal
Producer: Kyle Crichton
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS