Teetering Tua, Delightful Danny Dimes, Zombie Brady, Washed Russ, and a Confusing Week 17 Ahead With Cousin Sal

Bill Simmons and Cousin Sal discuss which teams belong in their “Super Bowl circles” before discussing some of the games from the past weekend

By Bill Simmons and Cousin Sal Iacono
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Arizona Cardinals Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images


The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Cousin Sal to discuss the Buccaneers’ ugly win over the Cardinals, Cowboys-Eagles, Bill and Sal’s “Super Bowl circle,” Tua Tagovailoa’s three-interception performance in the Dolphins’ loss to the Packers, Patriots-Bengals, Raiders-Steelers, Giants-Vikings, and more (2:08). Then they guess the lines for NFL Week 17 (48:50), before closing the show with Parent Corner (1:38:04).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guest: Cousin Sal
Producer: Kyle Crichton

