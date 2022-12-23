 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dolphins’ Sleeper Potential, New York Rivalries, Sunday Ticket’s Future, and Red-Hot Million-Dollar Picks

Bill Simmons, John Jastremski, and Peter Schrager talk possible NFL sleeper teams, favorite underdogs, and more

By Bill Simmons, Bryan Curtis, and John Jastremski
SPORTS-FBN-DOLPHINS-TAGOVAILOA-FL John McCall/South Florida Sun Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images


The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by John Jastremski and Peter Schrager to discuss the Dolphins being the annual NFL postseason sleeper team, along with other sleeper candidates—including the Chargers, Ravens, and Lions—before looking at their favorite underdogs for NFL Week 16 (3:25). Then, Bill talks with The Ringer’s Bryan Curtis about NFL Sunday Ticket moving to YouTube TV for the 2023-24 season, as well as the three biggest media stories from 2022 (53:51). Next, Bill rejoins Jastremski to discuss the Mets’ and Yankees’ offseasons, the Knicks finding their identity, and the Nets playing their best basketball (1:22:32). Finally, Bill celebrates getting out of the red and into the black as he gives out the Million-Dollar Picks for NFL Week 16 (1:49:56).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Peter Schrager, John Jastremski, and Bryan Curtis
Producer: Kyle Crichton

