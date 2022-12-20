 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

A Suns Sale, Pivot Trade NBA Teams, and the Future of Belichick and Kraft

Bill discusses the New England Patriots’ down year and the news that the Phoenix Suns are finalizing a sale

By Bill Simmons and Rob Mahoney
Buffalo Bills v New England Patriots Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images


The Ringer’s Bill Simmons quickly addresses the news that the Phoenix Suns are finalizing a sale (1:05) before talking with Rob Mahoney about NBA teams that after 30 games should be changing their goals—including the Lakers, Knicks, Pacers, Raptors, and more (7:28). Then Bill talks with ESPN’s Seth Wickersham about another down year for the New England Patriots, Bill Belichick’s lackluster track record in the last few seasons, and whether or not the Kraft family would consider removing the greatest head coach of all time (59:52). They also discuss Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder and the mounting pressure for him to sell the team, as well as stories of other NFL owners, including Jerry Jones, Stephen Ross, Stan Kroenke, and more (1:23:38).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Seth Wickersham and Rob Mahoney
Producer: Kyle Crichton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Bill Simmons Podcast

The Latest

Will the Fight Fix Things Now?

Jason reacts to rumors of dissension in the Bulls locker room and ponders what the team’s rest-of-season record might look like

By Jason Goff

Tom Brady’s Future, Bill Belichick’s Next Decision, and Fixing the Colts With Peter King

Kevin and Peter discuss whether the Tampa Bay quarterback will play again and what his broadcast career will look like

By Kevin Clark

Bol Bol, Zion Williamson, and the NBA Unicorn Fantasy

Seerat and Kyle also share some of their favorite personal holiday adventures

By J. Kyle Mann and Seerat Sohi

‘The Real Housewives of Miami’ Episode 5

Chelsea and Zack discuss Nicole’s boat day and Lisa’s dramatic breakdown

By Chelsea Stark

Week 16 NFL Power Rankings: Eagles Still on Top, Jets and Titans Fall

Plus, why Mac Jones should stop screaming

By Austin Gayle and Jason Goff

Who Are the Sixers’ Biggest Rivals?

Plus, reacting to Philly’s five-game win streak and previewing their Christmas Day matchup against the Knicks

By Chris Ryan and Raheem Palmer