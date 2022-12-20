A Suns Sale, Pivot Trade NBA Teams, and the Future of Belichick and Kraft



The Ringer’s Bill Simmons quickly addresses the news that the Phoenix Suns are finalizing a sale (1:05) before talking with Rob Mahoney about NBA teams that after 30 games should be changing their goals—including the Lakers, Knicks, Pacers, Raptors, and more (7:28). Then Bill talks with ESPN’s Seth Wickersham about another down year for the New England Patriots, Bill Belichick’s lackluster track record in the last few seasons, and whether or not the Kraft family would consider removing the greatest head coach of all time (59:52). They also discuss Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder and the mounting pressure for him to sell the team, as well as stories of other NFL owners, including Jerry Jones, Stephen Ross, Stan Kroenke, and more (1:23:38).

Host: Bill Simmons

Guests: Seth Wickersham and Rob Mahoney

Producer: Kyle Crichton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS