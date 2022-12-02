 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Could Tom Brady Return to the Pats?

Plus: Miami-SF, Cincy-KC, Million-Dollar Picks, and RIP Christine McVie

By Bill Simmons, Ben Solak, and Nathan Hubbard
Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images


The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Peter Schrager of NFL Network and Fox Sports to discuss Bill’s theory about Tom Brady’s potential return to the Patriots in 2023, the games of the week (49ers-Dolphins, Bengals-Chiefs, Commanders-Giants), and more (4:11). Then, Bill talks with Benjamin Solak about the five most important individual matchups for NFL Week 13, including Tua Tagovailoa vs. Fred Warner, A.J. Brown vs. the Titans, Justin Jefferson vs. the Jets CBs, and more (52:01), before making the Million-Dollar Picks for Week 13 (1:27:17). Finally, Bill and Nathan Hubbard remember Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie (1:39:58).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Peter Schrager, Benjamin Solak, and Nathan Hubbard
Producer: Kyle Crichton

