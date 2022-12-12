Herbert’s Back, Tampa’s Dead, Carolina’s Alive, and Hurts Is the MVP

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Cousin Sal to discuss the conference implications of the Dolphins’ loss to the Chargers, Jets-Bills, the 49ers’ blowout win over the Buccaneers, the Eagles’ quest for a 16-win season, the Cowboys escaping a loss to the Texans, Browns-Bengals, Panthers-Seahawks, NFC South turmoil, and more (3:10). Then, they guess the lines for NFL Week 15 (45:22), before closing the show with Parent Corner (1:16:56).
Host: Bill Simmons
Guest: Cousin Sal
Producer: Kyle Crichton
