A Drunk NFL Season, Week 10 Lines, and Anthony Davis Trades With Cousin Sal and Kevin O’Connor

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Cousin Sal to discuss the Chiefs’ overtime win against the Titans, AFC contenders, Colts-Patriots, the Dolphins’ victory over the Bears, another Packers loss, Cardinals-Seahawks, the Jets upsetting the Bills, Rams-Buccaneers, cross-off teams, and more (0:00), before guessing the lines for NFL Week 10 (0:00), followed by another edition of Parent Corner (0:00). Then, Bill talks with The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor about the possibility of the Lakers’ Anthony Davis being traded in-season, which teams have the most to offer, and which teams make the most sense to pursue him (0:00).
Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Cousin Sal and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Kyle Crichton
