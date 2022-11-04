 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

A Cavs Revival, Far-Fetched NFL Predictions, Plus Kevin Smith’s ‘BS Pod’ Debut

The ‘Clerks’ director dishes on his latest film in the franchise, his professional relationship with Ben Affleck, and New Jersey’s Mount Rushmore

By Bill Simmons and Rob Mahoney
Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images


The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Rob Mahoney to discuss the red-hot Cavaliers, Donovan Mitchell’s seamless fit in Cleveland’s roster, postseason speculation, and more (2:17). Then Bill is joined by Fox Sports and NFL Network’s Peter Schrager to discuss some far-fetched predictions for the remainder of the 2022-23 NFL season before making the Million-Dollar Picks for NFL Week 9 (26:22). Finally, Bill talks with filmmaker Kevin Smith about his new film, Clerks III, his start as a filmmaker with Clerks, dealing with film critics, the origins of podcasts, his professional relationship with Ben Affleck, Chasing Amy, New Jersey’s Mount Rushmore, and much more (1:15:59).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Kevin Smith, Peter Schrager, and Rob Mahoney
Producer: Kyle Crichton

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Bill Simmons Podcast

The Latest

Nets Suspend Kyrie, Jets Host the Bills, and Boone Has Regrets Following the ALCS. Plus, Football Fridays.

JJ discusses Brooklyn’s decision regarding Kyrie Irving

By John Jastremski

Fixing the Pats Offense With Khari Thompson. Plus, Joe Mazzulla Through Seven Games and the B’s Can’t Lose!

Brian discusses potential Patriots improvements and the Celtics’ new coach

By Brian Barrett

The Russo Brothers, ‘Andor,’ and the Final Season of ‘Atlanta’

Chris and Andy discuss a potential TikTok-inspired ‘Hercules’ musical and check in with some popular shows

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

Verne Lundquist on Calling Huge SEC Games, Memories of Kick-Six, Johnny Football, and More

The former CBS commentator reminisces on his career

By Bryan Curtis

NFL Trade Deadline. Plus, the World Cup’s Impact on the Card Market With Jason Flynn and Enzo Patriarca.

Mike and Jesse also discuss why they’re bullish on Leaf Valiant Baseball

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson

The Bantamweight Fights We HAVE To See, Booking for 145, and Who Should Jake Paul Fight Next? Plus, Breaking News!

The guys also discuss T.J. Dillashaw’s decision to fight while injured at UFC 280

By Ariel Helwani, Chuck Mindenhall, and 1 more