A Cavs Revival, Far-Fetched NFL Predictions, Plus Kevin Smith’s ‘BS Pod’ Debut



The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Rob Mahoney to discuss the red-hot Cavaliers, Donovan Mitchell’s seamless fit in Cleveland’s roster, postseason speculation, and more (2:17). Then Bill is joined by Fox Sports and NFL Network’s Peter Schrager to discuss some far-fetched predictions for the remainder of the 2022-23 NFL season before making the Million-Dollar Picks for NFL Week 9 (26:22). Finally, Bill talks with filmmaker Kevin Smith about his new film, Clerks III, his start as a filmmaker with Clerks, dealing with film critics, the origins of podcasts, his professional relationship with Ben Affleck, Chasing Amy, New Jersey’s Mount Rushmore, and much more (1:15:59).

Host: Bill Simmons

Guests: Kevin Smith, Peter Schrager, and Rob Mahoney

Producer: Kyle Crichton

