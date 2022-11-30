The BS NBA Power Poll, USMNT Survives, and 2022 NFL Gambling Lessons

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons shares his Quarterly NBA Power Poll for all 30 teams (2:09). Then, Bill is joined by Chris Ryan and Steve Ceruti to discuss USA’s stressful World Cup victory over Iran, Christian Pulisic’s injury, USA superstar Tyler Adams, a look ahead to USA’s match with the Netherlands, and more (42:13). Finally, Bill talks with Warren Sharp about gambling trends unique to the 2022-23 NFL season (1:20:11).
Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Chris Ryan, Steve Ceruti, and Warren Sharp
Producer: Kyle Crichton
