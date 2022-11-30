 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The BS NBA Power Poll, USMNT Survives, and 2022 NFL Gambling Lessons

Bill also discusses Christian Pulisic’s injury and USA’s upcoming match with the Netherlands

By Bill Simmons, Chris Ryan, Steve Ceruti, and Warren Sharp
Charlotte Hornets v Boston Celtics Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images


The Ringer’s Bill Simmons shares his Quarterly NBA Power Poll for all 30 teams (2:09). Then, Bill is joined by Chris Ryan and Steve Ceruti to discuss USA’s stressful World Cup victory over Iran, Christian Pulisic’s injury, USA superstar Tyler Adams, a look ahead to USA’s match with the Netherlands, and more (42:13). Finally, Bill talks with Warren Sharp about gambling trends unique to the 2022-23 NFL season (1:20:11).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Chris Ryan, Steve Ceruti, and Warren Sharp
Producer: Kyle Crichton

