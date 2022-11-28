 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Hurts So Good, Denver’s Hell, a Messy NFC South, and a Loaded Week 13 Slate

Plus, talking Ravens-Jaguars, Chargers-Cardinals, and the impressive Commanders

By Bill Simmons and Cousin Sal Iacono
Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images


The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Cousin Sal to discuss the Eagles’ win over the Packers that brings Philly to 10-1, Patriots-Vikings, the Commanders earning some respect, the Bucs’ loss to the Browns keeping the NFC South ambiguous, the “Season From Hell” rankings, Ravens-Jaguars, Chargers-Cardinals, and more (1:55). Then, they guess the lines for NFL Week 13 (41:22), before closing the show with Parent Corner (1:12:18).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guest: Cousin Sal
Producer: Kyle Crichton

