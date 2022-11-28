Hurts So Good, Denver’s Hell, a Messy NFC South, and a Loaded Week 13 Slate



The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Cousin Sal to discuss the Eagles’ win over the Packers that brings Philly to 10-1, Patriots-Vikings, the Commanders earning some respect, the Bucs’ loss to the Browns keeping the NFC South ambiguous, the “Season From Hell” rankings, Ravens-Jaguars, Chargers-Cardinals, and more (1:55). Then, they guess the lines for NFL Week 13 (41:22), before closing the show with Parent Corner (1:12:18).

Host: Bill Simmons

Guest: Cousin Sal

Producer: Kyle Crichton

