NFC Guesses, a Jets Benching, Thanksgiving Picks, and Mike Birbiglia’s First Appearance

Plus, making Million-Dollar Picks for Week 12 and talking the impact of Netflix

By Bill Simmons and Ben Solak
Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images


The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Benjamin Solak to discuss the NFC contenders emerging as the season rolls along, some of their favorite games from the Sunday slate, and each of the Thanksgiving NFL games (2:50). Then Bill talks with Peter Schrager of NFL Network and Fox Sports about the Jets benching second-year QB Zach Wilson ahead of their matchup with the Bears, looking for value in this week’s matchups, and the big sports weekend ahead (42:42), before making Million-Dollar Picks for NFL Week 12 (1:05:06). Finally Bill is joined by stand-up comedian Mike Birbiglia to discuss his one-man show The Old Man and the Pool, the best parts about working in comedy, the impact of Netflix, Boston stuff, and more (1:24:44).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Mike Birbiglia, Peter Schrager, and Benjamin Solak
Producer: Kyle Crichton

