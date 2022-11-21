 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

A Disney Shocker, Apex Mahomes, Zach Wilson’s Nadir, and Thanksgiving Lines With Matt Belloni and Cousin Sal

Bill and Matthew Belloni discuss the news that Bob Iger will reclaim his old position as CEO of Disney. Then Cousin Sal joins the show to talk about the Kansas City Chiefs and a handful of games from the weekend.

By Bill Simmons, Matthew Belloni, and Cousin Sal Iacono
Las Vegas Raiders v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images


The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Matthew Belloni to discuss the news that Bob Iger is coming out of retirement to reclaim his old position as CEO of Disney (2:15). Then, Bill talks with Cousin Sal about Patrick Mahomes pulling out another come-from-behind win vs. the Chargers, Jets-Patriots, Vikings-Cowboys, Browns-Bills, Colts-Eagles, Bill’s updated QB tiers, taking the Commanders seriously, Steelers-Bengals, cross-off teams, and more (30:16), before guessing the lines for NFL Week 12 (1:07:31), and closing out with Parent Corner (1:39:35).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Cousin Sal and Matthew Belloni
Producer: Kyle Crichton

