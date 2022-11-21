A Disney Shocker, Apex Mahomes, Zach Wilson’s Nadir, and Thanksgiving Lines With Matt Belloni and Cousin Sal



The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Matthew Belloni to discuss the news that Bob Iger is coming out of retirement to reclaim his old position as CEO of Disney (2:15). Then, Bill talks with Cousin Sal about Patrick Mahomes pulling out another come-from-behind win vs. the Chargers, Jets-Patriots, Vikings-Cowboys, Browns-Bills, Colts-Eagles, Bill’s updated QB tiers, taking the Commanders seriously, Steelers-Bengals, cross-off teams, and more (30:16), before guessing the lines for NFL Week 12 (1:07:31), and closing out with Parent Corner (1:39:35).

Host: Bill Simmons

Guests: Cousin Sal and Matthew Belloni

Producer: Kyle Crichton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS