The Dysfunctionally Dysfunctional Nets With Raja Bell, Plus a Big Dolphins Move and Philly’s Ceiling With Sheil Kapadia and Benjamin Solak

Bill breaks down the latest from the Brooklyn Nets and NFL trade deadline moves

By Bill Simmons, Raja Bell, Ben Solak, and Sheil Kapadia
Indiana Pacers v Brooklyn Nets Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images


The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Raja Bell to discuss the Nets and HC Steve Nash parting ways, what it means to have a distraction on a professional sports team, and reports that the Nets are planning on hiring suspended Celtics’ HC Ime Udoka to fill their vacant head coaching position (2:53). Then Bill talks with The Ringer’s Benjamin Solak and Sheil Kapadia about the surprisingly active NFL trade deadline. They talk Bradley Chubb to the Dolphins, Roquan Smith to the Ravens, Calvin Ridley to the Jaguars, T.J. Hockenson to the Vikings, the Bills’ deadline upgrades, teams who surprisingly didn’t make a trade, and more (57:59).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Raja Bell, Benjamin Solak, and Sheil Kapadia
Producer: Kyle Crichton

