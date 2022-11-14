 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

A Vikes-Bills Body-Switch, Miami’s Rise, Betting Bloodbath Theories and Week 11 Lines With Cousin Sal

Plus, another edition of Parent Corner and breaking down the NFL playoff picture

By Bill Simmons and Cousin Sal Iacono
Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images


The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Cousin Sal to discuss the Colts’ first win under HC Jeff Saturday, Bears-Lions, the Packers’ surprising win over the Cowboys, and Seahawks-Buccaneers (2:41). They also hit on the game of the year: Bills-Vikings, Justin Jefferson vs. Tyreek Hill, whether something is wrong with Josh Allen, an early look at the playoff picture and more (22:00), before guessing the lines for NFL Week 11 (44:07), followed by Parent Corner (1:15:13).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guest: Cousin Sal
Producer: Kyle Crichton

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Bill Simmons Podcast

The Latest

Winners and Losers of NFL Week 10

The Vikings and Bills delivered the game of the year, Jeff Saturday won his Colts coaching debut, and Tom Brady still can’t catch. Here are the rest of our winners and losers from this week in the NFL.

By Rodger Sherman

Giants Edge Out the Texans, Knicks Defense No-Shows at the Garden, Plus Jordan Raanan on Big Blue’s Rebuild

JJ breaks down Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley’s performances in New York’s win over Houston

By John Jastremski

‘The White Lotus’ Season 2, Episode 3 Recap

Bill and Joanna discuss Michael Imperioli’s acting skills and make predictions for next week’s episode

By Bill Simmons and Joanna Robinson

Dr. Bill Simmons on the Sizzling C’s and 50 Years as a Season Ticket Holder

Plus, Chris Cotillo on the Red Sox’s hot stove

By Brian Barrett

Brazilian Grand Prix Reactions

Kevin breaks down George Russell’s first F1 victory

By Kevin Clark

Alex Pereira Stuns Israel Adesanya, Dustin Poirier Wins a Bloody War, and Zhang Weili Gets Her Groove Back

Plus, the guys discuss Erin Blanchfield vs. Molly McCann

By Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and 1 more