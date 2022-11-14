A Vikes-Bills Body-Switch, Miami’s Rise, Betting Bloodbath Theories and Week 11 Lines With Cousin Sal

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Cousin Sal to discuss the Colts’ first win under HC Jeff Saturday, Bears-Lions, the Packers’ surprising win over the Cowboys, and Seahawks-Buccaneers (2:41). They also hit on the game of the year: Bills-Vikings, Justin Jefferson vs. Tyreek Hill, whether something is wrong with Josh Allen, an early look at the playoff picture and more (22:00), before guessing the lines for NFL Week 11 (44:07), followed by Parent Corner (1:15:13).
Host: Bill Simmons
Guest: Cousin Sal
Producer: Kyle Crichton
